Northeast Youth Center celebrates 50 years helping Spokane kids; here’s how to help them celebrate another 50

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles, Aaron Luna

SPOKANE, Wash. — When students were yanked out of schools and told to learn from home, it wasn’t easy for some parents — for others, it was impossible.

Places like the Northeast Youth Center stepped up to give those students a place to learn remotely. It also gave parents some peace of mind, knowing their children had a safe place to be during the day.

When Aaron Luna KXLY from 4 News Now stopped by the Northeast Youth Center, 4-year-old Kori quickly grabbed his hand and… Posted by Northeast Youth Center on Tuesday, March 2, 2021

Sixth grader Amelia Olsen heads back to in person class this Thursday. She says the Northeast Youth Center made all the difference in her remote learning, because learning from home just wasn’t cutting it.

“And I could not take it. I just needed to get out,” said Olsen. “So now that I’m doing it here it’s easier and it’s way better.”

The Northeast Youth Center is celebrating 50 years in the community, and it needs your help to stay for another 50. This weekend you can join the NEYC family for an online fundraiser—there will be special guest, live and silent auction items and more.

For more information on the youth center, visit the NEYC website.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.