Northeast Tri-County Health District sees rise in patients suffering complications from ivermectin

by Erin Robinson

Soumyabrata Roy/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

COLVILLE, Wash. — The Northeast Tri-County Health District is asking the public to talk to their healthcare provider before taking ivermectin to treat COVID-19.

Ivermectin is an antiparasitic drug used commonly in humans and animals. Misinformation about the drug has been spread only and the Washington Department of Health (DOH) says it is ineffective in treating COVID.

Instead, the side effects of taking the drug can be dangerous.

The NETCHD said there were enough local cases of people having complications from the drug that they felt the need to issue a warning.

People can take ivermectin in small doses when prescribed by a doctor. The majority of recent concerning cases involve people taking ivermectin intended for livestock. These doses can be purchased at feed and supply stores.

Ivermectin for livestock is highly concentrated and can be toxic to people. Side effects include diarrhea, stomach pain, facial or limb swelling, seizures and even liver injury.

The safest and most effective way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is by getting vaccinated. Everyone 12 and older is eligible to get a vaccine.

