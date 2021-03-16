Northeast Spokane families face fears about whether they will have a home next month

SPOKANE, Wash. — While renters can’t be evicted right now because of a statewide moratorium currently in place, local families still feel the pressure of mounted housing worries.

New data from local researchers at The Zone shows 74% of families with kids in Northeast Spokane are worried about the stability of their housing. Over 200 families responded saying they owe thousands of dollars in rent, mortgage and utility payments. Housing has always been a concern in Spokane, but the pandemic’s made it so much worse.

“Housing affordability has been an issue in Spokane for years,” said Amber Waldref, the Zone Director. “The impact of the pandemic has made it that families are so far behind in rent and utilities that it’s really really scary.”

Now, families are scared to even go public with these stories. Many fear if they say anything, they’ll be evicted and don’t know where they’ll go. With so many people losing work during COVID, the pressures have mounted on families that used to make ends meet.

“What’s happening is it’s even the families that we wouldn’t assume are in that poverty category, the ones that appear to be self sufficient, they’re also sliding,” said Jene Ray, the Associate Director of the Zone.

While these families didn’t have a lot in savings or extra spend money, they were able to pay the bills each month. However, with one or both parents out of the work force, families couldn’t keep up with bills.

“That stress in the home is really increasing right now,” Ray said. “They’re looking at the end of March as potentially being homeless on the street with their families.”

While rental assistance is available, some families face additional language and technological barriers to accessing those funds. Longtime residents like Jim Solomon have seen Northeast Spokane grow and develop over the years.

“Hillyard is changing. Over the last 10-12 years, there’s younger generations moving in and taking pride in their property again,” said Solomon, who’s lived in the neighborhood since he was 3-years-old. “The biggest problem we have is that we have to outlive the reputation we have all our lives.”

The Zone is now working with city, county and state officials to address the severe struggles some families are facing and hoping to close the gap between long-term residents like Solomon and new ones who may not have as many resources.

“We just want to build a bridge between those who haven’t established themselves in the community and don’t have as much resources yet and those that are willing to give and share and invest in the culture that is Northeast,” Ray said.

Researchers are hoping to conduct more surveys to better understand the specific issues facing Northeast Spokane.

