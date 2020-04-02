Northeast Community Center still meeting needs of the community

SPOKANE, Wash. — A place that houses so much help for the community is still up and running. The Northeast Community Center still has people needing help, and the center and its people are not going anywhere.

The center just had to modify its operations, said Dave Richardson, the executive director.

He said they are using common sense to meet the needs of those they serve. To get help, people coming into the building have to get their temperature checked before getting assistance from programs.

“We’re just doing everything we can to help the community in need. As the last paycheck dries up and before those unemployment checks come in, we know that families are going to need a lot more support in the next 6 to 10 weeks,” Richardson said.

WIC and SNAP now have online services. Unify Community Health’s dental work is now only for emergencies. There is also curbside pickup for patients needing prescriptions.

In these difficult times, people are in need of services now more than ever. That’s why it’s important for the center to stay open.

“It adds not only a sense of normalcy to the situation, but the people coming out really do need our services. Just because of the stay at home order, doesn’t mean those needs go away,” Richardson said.

With fewer people out on the roads, some services did have to close down.

The center’s early learning and child care suspended operations because they weren’t seeing many kids being dropped off.

The Hillyard Senior Center’s Silver Cafe closed, and those seniors were told to sign up for home deliveries.

