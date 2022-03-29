North suspension bridge reopening, new climbing structures open in Audubon Park

by Will Wixey

Copyright 4 News Now

SPOKANE, Wash. — Riverfront Park is looking a little different this spring!

Renovations on the north suspension pedestrian bridge are complete, and it will reopen to the public on Wednesday.

Renovations include a new deck, replacing corroded steel floor beams, repairing lighting and electrical components, and safety upgrades to the historic railings. The renovation cost $2.9 million in total, and was funded through a package of grants and tax funds.

“This bridge is a key connector to the north bank and affords beautiful views of the spring runoff, and we are pleased to re-open it for the community this week,” said Garrett Jones, Spokane’s Parks & Recreation director. “The north and south suspension bridges in Riverfront were built for Expo ’74, and this important project restored the north bridge for continued use far into the future.”

The south suspension bridge will open Wednesday as well, though it is also in need of repairs and a future funding plan is in development. And the snxʷ meneʔ island, formerly known as Canada Island, will also re-open mid-Wednesday.

Additionally, several new climbing structures for kids are now open at Audubon Park, thanks to the Roskelley Foundation.

The new structures are geared towards children 2-12 years old and features molded staggered stumps, a synthetic log and rock sculpture. There’s also a cozy area for kids with sensory disorders.

They were entirely donated by the Jess Roskelley Foundation, whose mission is to promote public projects and outdoor activities to benefit generations to come. The foundation also donated the Jess Roskelley Boulder in Riverfront Park’s North Bank.

“We are immensely grateful for the Jess Roskelley Foundation’s ongoing collaboration to bring innovative play equipment to our community,” said Jones. “We see kids light up when they get to play on these structures; it’s such a gift in honor of their beloved family member and friend, and a tribute to Jess’s legacy.”

READ: Pickleball is now the official state sport of Washington

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.