Police investigate North Spokane shooting

SPOKANE, Wash.– Somebody was shot in North Spokane Saturday night and police need your help finding who did it.

The Spokane Police Department said a woman called at about 9 p.m. to say her friend was shot. The woman said her friend was in and out of consciousness. The shooting happened near East Sanson Avenue and North Lidgerwood Street.

Police said when they got to the person, they started giving them medical attention immediately. Then, medical help got there and took over medical care before taking the person to the hospital.

The person who was shot has life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call crime check reference case# 2021-20208036.

