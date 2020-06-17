North Spokane Corridor at Freya St. roundabout to close for nightly construction

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

SPOKANE, Wash. — The North Spokane Corridor at the north Freya St. roundabout will close nightly for construction beginning Wednesday.

Washington State Department of Transportation crews will be grinding pavement and placing stripping in the roundabout from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m., Wednesday-Friday.

WSDOT is advising drivers using the southbound lanes of the future US 395 North Spokane Corridor at the roundabout to plan for additional travel time.

Those drivers will be detoured off the corridor at the Parksmith interchange. They’ll then take North Parksmith Drive to East Hawthorne Road, Market Street, and end at Francis Avenue.

