North Idahoans 16 and older eligible to receive COVID vaccines starting Monday

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — North Idahoans over the age of 16 are now able to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment through enrolled providers in Kootenai, Bonner, Boundary, Benewah and Shoshone counties.

On Wednesday, Governor Brad Little announced that Idahoans 16 and older will become eligible by April 5, but the Panhandle Health District said people in North Idaho will be eligible starting March 29.

The decision comes after the Idaho department of Health and Welfare agreed that different health districts across Idaho may choose to move through the various Group 3 subgroups at different rates.

“After assessing the situation with our enrolled vaccine providers, we made the decision as a group to move forward in the phases,” said Don Duffy, Health Services Division Administrator for PHD. “We have the supply and available appointments, but have continued to see a decline in demand. At the end of the day, we just want to get people vaccinated who are choosing to receive a vaccine.”

Appointments for March 29 are already available. Those looking to book one can do so online or by calling 877-415-5225.

