North Idaho woman pleads guilty to killing her husband

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — In a case that has drawn national attention, a North Idaho woman pleaded guilty Thursday to killing her husband in 2018.

Lori Isenberg was initially charged with first degree murder. She pleaded guilty Thursday to second degree murder.

Isenberg initially told police her husband Larry fell off their boat in Lake Coeur d’Alene. His autopsy revealed he had been given a lethal dose of Benadryl.

Right around the time of his murder, Lori Isenberg was under suspicion for stealing $579,000 from the North Idaho Housing Coalition where she worked. Her daughters were implicated in the scheme as well.

Last year, she was sentenced to five years in federal prison. When she was charged with murder, she was moved to the Kootenai County Jail to await trial.

She’ll be sentenced in the murder case in May.

