North Idaho veterinarian to help pets along Ukraine border

by Nia Wong

SANDPOINT, Idaho. – The crisis in Ukraine isn’t just affecting people, it’s affecting pets, too.

Over the past several weeks, we have seen heartwrenching photos of Ukrainians with pets in their arms, carrying them over long distances to escape the war.

One North Idaho veterinarian has seen them, too. And now, he is going overseas to heal some of that heartbreak himself.

Dr. Marty Becker is no stranger to lending a helping hand.

“As veterinarians, we take an oath to prevent or relieve suffering,” Becker said.

Come Monday, Becker will fly across the world to help some of the smallest victims of the war in Ukraine.

“We’re going to go right to the frontlines and meet some of these people and their pets,” he said.

One of Becker’s first stops will be in Galati, a city on the border of Romania, Moldova and Ukraine, where most of the pets are streaming in.

He will provide free veterinary services for anyone coming across the border.

While the territory is new, the type of pain he is ready to treat is not.

“They’re getting ready to run fast and escape, and so a lot of pets coming over, they will hide or mask the pain that they’re having. Especially, they’re just trying to survive,” Becker said.

Becker is packed with supplies, as well as dog and cat toys. He believes this could be a once in a lifetime chance to elevate animal care in Eastern Europe, as well.

“So, that’s probably the number one thing I’m going to do, is just let people interact with them safely and not increase levels of stress, anxiety and fear in these pets,” Becker said.

He won’t be leaving Eastern Europe empty-handed.

“I’m going to bring back a briefcase full of contacts and hopefully raise some money and then we’ll plan another trip to bring an army the next time,” he said.

