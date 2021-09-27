North Idaho State Fair sees record breaking attendance

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho– The North Idaho State Fair was twice as long and possibly twice as fun this year.

The typical five day-event was spread out to 10 days so things wouldn’t get as crowded.

Fairgrounds General Manager Alexcia Jordan says it worked. She said during a recap meeting with the Kootenai County Commissioners the format was such a success, they plan to do it all again next year.

Jordan says about 15,000 people were at the fair daily. Overall, the fair saw close to 155,000 people. In the past, a five-day fair would average 18,000 people a day.

There were COVID-19 safety measures in place for fairgoers. They were encouraged to mask up, practice social distancing, and regularly wash their hands. There was no mandatory mask mandate nor were people required to show proof of vaccination.

“It was great to see people out and about with a smile on their faces, some masked, some not. Everybody was out having a good time,” Jordan said.

You can find more information on the 2022 North Idaho State Fair here.

RELATED: Air 4 Adventure: The North Idaho Centennial Trail

RELATED: Fall into fall with these festivals and festivities

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.