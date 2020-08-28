North Idaho State Fair hosts fair food drive-thru event

Destiny Richards by Destiny Richards

North Idaho State Fair Get your fair food fix!

KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho — The North Idaho State Fair was supposed to run from Aug. 26 to Aug. 30 this year.

But at least you can feed your fair food cravings.

Aug. 21-23 was the first weekend of the Drive-thru Fair Food Fix event.

They’ll be welcoming cars again to the Kootenai County Fairgrounds.

The vendors featured are Old Fashion Country Kettle Corn, John Dough, White’s Concessions, Azar’s Deep Fried Haven, Giovanni’s Concessions, Maria’s Hawaiian Snow, An Tostal Farms, Country Snack Shack, Philly Express and Inland Empire Concessions.

You can drive-thru Aug. 28-30 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The North Idaho State Fair itself is rescheduled to August 20-29, 2021, extended to 10 days instead of five next year.

