North Idaho sex offender arrested in Florida after 21 years on the run

DIXIE COUNTY, Fla. – The man considered to be Idaho’s longest absconded sex offender was arrested Friday, living under an assumed name in Florida.

U.S. Marshals arrested 75-year old Phillip Jenison. He was convicted of child molestation in Idaho in 1995 and was wanted for failure to register as a sex offender when he was released from prison.

Idaho State Police records show he was convicted in Bonner County of lewd conduct with a minor under 16. His last registration was in 1998 and he listed Rathdrum as his place of residence.

According to the US Marshals, they were able to determine he had been living under the name Philip Kane in Pasco County, Florida since at least 2000.

At last check, Jenison was in the Dixie County Jail, awaiting extradition back to Idaho.

“The U.S Marshals Service remains relentless in its pursuit of sex offenders who attempt to evade justice for the crimes they commit against children,” said U.S. Marshal Bill Berger Middle District of Florida.

