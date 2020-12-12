North Idaho set to receive nearly 2,000 COVID-19 vaccines in first shipment

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

KOOTENAI CO., Idaho — Idaho is set to receive 13,650 doses in the first COVID-19 vaccine shipment, expected to arrive next week, according to an update from the Panhandle Health District.

Of those doses, North Idaho will receive 1,950, Katherine Hoyer with the PHD said Friday. Health officials have determined the first shipment will go directly to healthcare workers in hospitals who are dealing with COVID-19 patients, as well as those living in long-term care facilities.

Hoyer says an estimated total of 89,150 doses could potentially be delivered in two separate shipments later this month.

“It’s important for the public to know that there are still a lot of unknowns regarding the supply and distribution of the COVID-19 vaccines,” said Lora Whalen, district director for Panhandle Health District. “We will continue to communicate with our community as we learn more. We know many of you are eager to receive the vaccine and we want to make sure you have accurate and timely information.”

The FDA’s advisory committee has recommended an emergency use authorization for the Pfizer/ BioNTech’s vaccine, which the FDA is expected to issue by Saturday morning.

According to a White House Task Force report, Idaho has the highest COVID-19 positivity rate in the nation. Governor Little addressed the rising cases during a press conference Thursday, when he announced the state would stay in stage 2 of its reopening plan to curb the spread.

