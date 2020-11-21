North Idaho sees record-high daily spike in COVID-19 cases with 241 people testing positive

KOOTENAI CO., Idaho — North Idaho saw its highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases on Friday when 241 people tested positive for the virus.

Prior to Friday, the most people to test positive in a 24-hour span was on November 6, when 209 people contracted the virus.

A total of 8,485 people have now tested positive in North Idaho and 99 people have died.

The new case spike comes one day after the Panhandle Health Board voted to approve a mask mandate in the five counties it oversees. Also on Friday night, the Lewiston City Council voted 4-3 to approve mandating masks.

Idaho has seen a surge in COVID-19 cases recently, with health officials reporting the highest single-day case spike statewide on Tuesday when 1,781 people tested positive. 1,801 of Idaho’s overall cases have been reported in Nez Perce County.

