North Idaho sees record-high COVID-19 cases with 210 people testing positive

KOOTENAI, CO. — Health officials reported North Idaho’s highest single-day rise in COVID-19 cases on Friday, when 210 people tested positive.

The new cases are by far the highest reported in one day in the Idaho Panhandle. Prior to Friday, the largest case spike was reported on October 20, when 141 people tested positive.

There are now 6,360 people who have contracted the virus in North Idaho. Kootenai County accounts for roughly 79% of those cases.

Spokane County also saw its highest case spike on Friday with 187 people testing positive.

The new numbers come a day after the Spokane Board of Health voted to terminate health officer Dr. Bob Lutz, citing misappropriation of funds and personnel issues as just some of the reasons. The health district canceled its weekly briefing on Wednesday, which would have ordinarily been held by Lutz.

