North Idaho sees highest single day COVID-19 spike with 141 people testing positive

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

KOOTENAI CO., Idaho — Health officials reported the highest spike in COVID-19 cases North Idaho has seen on Tuesday, with 141 people testing positive.

This marks the highest overnight rise in cases reported in North Idaho since the start of the pandemic. Before Tuesday, the most people to test positive in one day was 119, reported on October 13.

Almost 88% of cases were reported in Kootenai County, where the Panhandle Health District says 124 people tested positive. The new cases make 3,581 people who have tested positive in Kootenai County alone.

In total, 4,539 people have been diagnosed with the virus in North Idaho and 71 have died.

You can keep track of cases by visiting the Panhandle Health District’s website.

