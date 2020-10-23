North Idaho sees another alarming single-day rise in COVID-19 cases with 138 people testing positive

Emily Oliver

KOOTENAI CO., Idaho — An additional 138 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in North Idaho, the Panhandle Health District reported Friday.

The new numbers mark the second highest single day rise in cases North Idaho has seen since the start of the pandemic. The highest spike was recorded October 20, when 141 people tested positive over night.

Despite a recent surge in cases, the Panhandle Health Board voted to lift a mask mandate in Kootenai County on Thursday. The decision was made a day after Kootenai Health reported its hospital was nearing capacity, at 99%.

Kootenai County makes up at least 3,724 of the total 4,860 cases reported in North Idaho. 73 people have died in the Idaho Panhandle.

In a meeting Friday, the Coeur d’Alene School District said it would still enforce its mask mandate despite the decision from the Health Board.

In Spokane, another 74 people tested positive for the virus since the Regional Health District last reported. A total of 9,092 people have tested positive and 193 have died.

