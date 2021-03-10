North Idaho school district levies pass

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho — Polls have closed, and levies for North Idaho’s four school districts are passing with wide margins.

The Coeur d’Alene, Lakeland, Post Falls and Kootenai school districts asked voters to reapprove levies. For Coeur d’Alene Schools alone, that levy money makes up a quarter of the district’s budget — but it will not require Idahoans to pay more.

As of publication, Coeur d’Alene Schools’ levy passed 2,036 to 1,002 — a majority of 67%; Post Falls’ passed 449 to 293, 60% majority; Kootenai’s passed 37 to 6, 86% majority; and Lakeland Joint School District’s passed 913 to 621; a 59.52% majority.

