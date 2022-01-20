COVID-19 pills only available at one North Idaho pharmacy

by Will Wixey

COUER D’ALENE, Id. — The introduction of the COVID-19 pill relieved many who needed easy access to protection from the virus. However, for North Idahoans, these pills are not readily available and are virtually harder to obtain than the vaccine.

The State of Idaho recently received several batches of Pfizer and Merck COVID-19 pills. They are distributing the pills to a small number of pharmacies across the state, and are only giving them a very short supply.

The Coeur d’Alene Safeway on Neider Ave is the only pharmacy in North Idaho currently distributing the pills.

The Safeway pharmacy offers both Pfizer’s and Merck’s coronavirus pills. They say they are running on a very short supply and patients must have a prescription in order to receive the pills.

The pills work to mitigate the effects of the virus for high-risk individuals. They are only effective if taken immediately after symptoms develop, and not when taken after symptoms go away.

There is no word on whether other North Idaho pharmacies will receive the pills anytime soon.

