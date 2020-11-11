North Idaho health officials fear holiday gatherings will only add to recent surge in COVID-19 cases

Katerina Chryssafis by Katerina Chryssafis

KOOTENAI CO., Idaho —The Panhandle Health District reported its largest surge of COVID-19 cases when 323 people tested positive for the virus over just one weekend.

Health officials worry cases will only get worse as the holidays approach.

“We know indoors are riskier that outdoors, so we expect cases to increase unless people can change their behaviors,” said Katherine Hoyer with the Panhandle Health District.

Physician and former CEO of St. Luke’s Dr. David Pate said the entire state is feeling the pain.

“We already had people in the hospital from the second spike as we were having this significant rise in cases for the third spike,” said Pate.

Just a few weeks ago, Kootenai Health was at 99% capacity. That number has since dropped to 84%.

Still, Hoyer says that may not make a huge difference. Health officials are more worried about making sure hospitals have enough staffing to care for patients.

For that reason, Pate says it’s important to follow safety guidelines.

“Even if you’re not worried about it, please do it for others because I’m telling you, people are going to get very sick and some people are going to die,” said Pate.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.