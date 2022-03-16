North Idaho DUI Task Force to be in full swing this St. Patrick’s Day

by Will Wixey

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — The Idaho State Police is making sure drunk drivers stay off the streets this St. Patrick’s Day.

The North Idaho DUI Task Force patrols will be in full force on Thursday. The task force consists of law enforcement officers from departments across North Idaho.



“We’re being proactive with education and will definitely be aggressive in our enforcement with the goal of protecting people from the danger posed by impaired drivers,” said Trooper Daniel Taylor of Idaho State Police District 1 in Coeur d’Alene.

National statistics show St. Patrick’s Day to be one of the most dangerous times for the nation’s roads. From 2015-2019, 280 people died in drunk-driving crashes during the holiday.



“Don’t be the reason we have to go to someone’s home with the tragic news that their loved one was killed because of one bad decision. We know alcohol is a part of a lot of St. Patrick’s Day celebrations. Just plan ahead, use good judgment, and never get behind the wheel if you are impaired.”

On average, a DUI arrest can cost $10,000 in attorney’s fees, fines, court costs, lost time at work, and higher insurance rates. If you plan on celebrating, the ISP recommends you use a rideshare app or have a designated driver to get home.



“We live where access to alternative transportation is readily available to ensure folks get home safely after celebrating with friends and family. Just take a few minutes to plan ahead to have a designated driver, to use rideshares like UBER or LYFT, or call a friend, family member or a local taxi service. It’s the safe, smart thing to do.” Said Trooper Taylor.

The North Idaho DUI Task Force will be one the prowl Thursday through the weekend. If you think you are behind an impaired driver, you can report it by dialing 911 or *ISP (*477).

