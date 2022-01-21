North Idaho College temporarily moving to remote learning

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho– Some students at North Idaho College will move to remote learning over the next two weeks.

The school announced it was moving classes online temporarily as a way to limit the spread of omicron. The college will also be reducing the number of face-to-face interactions in classes for a two-week period starting Jan. 24.

Offices will stay open and services will go on with staff working on a rotating schedule so there aren’t as many people inside one building at the same time.

NIC said students should keep going to class on their regular schedule Monday and Tuesday unless their instructor says something different. By Tuesday, staff will let their classes know how they will be doing their lessons.

During this two-week period, on-campus events will again be reduced to 50-percent capacity and public tours of the campus will be canceled.

College leaders said they’s continue to monitor the situation and will look back into the measures they’re taking by February. Their hope is to be back in person by Feb. 7.

