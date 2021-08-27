North Idaho College rescinds mask mandate
COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — North Idaho College (NIC) decided to rescind the mask mandate they put in place a week ago.
At a board meeting Thursday night, the college’s board of trustees decided to rescind a mask mandate they put in place for its community for two weeks. It applied to students, employees and visitors, and was put into effect Monday, Aug. 23.
The board voted 3-2 to repeal the mandate.
You can watch the full board meeting here.
PREVIOUS: North Idaho College puts mask mandate in place ahead of classes starting on Monday
RELATED: North Idaho College requiring students, employees to wear masks on campus
COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.