North Idaho College rescinds mask mandate

by Matthew Kincanon

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — North Idaho College (NIC) decided to rescind the mask mandate they put in place a week ago.

At a board meeting Thursday night, the college’s board of trustees decided to rescind a mask mandate they put in place for its community for two weeks. It applied to students, employees and visitors, and was put into effect Monday, Aug. 23.

The board voted 3-2 to repeal the mandate.

