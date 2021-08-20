North Idaho College requiring students, employees to wear masks on campus

by Olivia Roberts

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — North Idaho College students, employees and visitors will be required to mask up on campus for at least the first two weeks of the fall semester.

In an update to the NIC community, President Rick MacLennan cited the surge of delta variant cases in Idaho as the reason for the requirement.

RELATED: Idaho warns of COVID patient surge, hospitals ‘overwhelmed’

“NIC will require that multi-layer face coverings be worn at all times while inside all NIC buildings when two or more people are present” starting Monday, according to the letter.

North Idaho College is just one of several public colleges and universities in Idaho that are instituting mask requirements as students return to their campuses. This week, the University of Idaho announced anyone inside a university building must mask up this fall.

RELATED: University of Idaho requiring students, staff to mask-up

“While not the least bit desirable, we know, based on information from state and local health experts, that wearing face coverings improves our chances of being able to stay open this fall,” MacLennan said.

“This is one change we are making in order to continue offering students and community members the highest possible access to our programs and services. We remain committed to keeping those learning experiences as normal as possible for our students.”

NIC is also encouraging members of the community to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

NIC’s fall semester begins on Monday.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.