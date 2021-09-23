North Idaho College board votes to fire President Rick MacLennan

Rick MacLennan Credit: North Idaho College

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho– North Idaho College President Rick MacLennan is out.

The North Idaho College Board of Trustees voted at a board meeting Wednesday not to renew his contract. They then voted to terminate him. It’s effective Thursday by the end of the day.

He has served as the school’s president since 2016.

PREVIOUS: North Idaho College rescinds mask mandate

PREVIOUS: North Idaho College puts mask mandate in place ahead of classes starting on Monday

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.