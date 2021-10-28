North Idaho College Board of Trustees confirms interim president

by Kaitlin Knapp

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho – It’s official: There’s a new leader at North Idaho College, for the time being.

On Wednesday, the university’s board of trustees confirmed wrestling coach and instructor Mike Sebaaly as the interim president.

“I am so thankful and excited to be working with some great people,” Sebaaly said. “I applied for this position because what we do at North Idaho College matters.”

Before working in North Idaho, he was the head wrestling coach at Northwest Kansas Technical College. but hasn’t held an administrative role in the past.

Sebaaly is set to start working as the interim president no later than Nov. 10. School leaders said this gives the college two weeks to work through this transition to allow for the college to find an interim head wrestling coach.

The previous president, Rick MacLennan, was voted out of his position by the board of trustees in late September. He has held that role for five years. A month before he was terminated he had instated a mask mandate on-campus. However, that only lasted four days before the board of trustees rescinded it.

People protested before the board meeting, stating the termination was a political move.

“It was uncalled for. There was no reason, no reason given the justification for it,” said Shawn Keenan, a graduate of NIC. “What we’re seeing here at the college is a continuation and the spiral into chaos.”

On Wednesday night, Faculty Assembly Chair Molly Michaud said “the faulty assembly passed a vote of no confidence in the Board of Trustees.” After that statement during a constituent report, she walked away.

The board will start looking for a new president and is expected to pick a firm to help with the search by their next meeting in November.

“I appreciate and I am so thankful for all that the faculty and staff do here and I will listen to you and I will be visible and I’ll support you,” Sebaaly said.

