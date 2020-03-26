North Idaho business owner turns to online amid stay-home order

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver, Kyle Simchuk

COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho — Nearly two million people in Idaho are being ordered to stay home, and non-essential businesses must close for at least 21 days.

Governor Brad Little says these extreme measures are necessary to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

The order is devastating for many businesses in Coeur d’Alene, especially during this time of year.

“Deep down I think I was expecting it, I kind of hoped not. I feel like Idaho is kind of stubborn,” said Sammi Gibbs, owner of Garment District.

Gibbs opened her Garment District clothing store as usual on Wednesday. She closed early… not by choice.

As Gov. Brad Little ordered people to stay at home, and non-essential businesses to close, he praised health care workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We owe it to them to do our part following the statewide stay-home order,” said Gov. Little.

The order is similar to Washington’s. Grocery stores, gas stations, and other essential businesses are still open, so are restaurants serving take out orders.

Governor Little says his order is enforceable by law.

Gibbs has no choice but to get creative. She’s launching a website, hoping to sell clothes online for the time being.

“I’m offering $5 flat rate shipping and then as well as porch delivery for locals,” said Gibbs.

She’s already laid off three of her employees.

