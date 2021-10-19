North Idaho animal shelter brings adoptable dogs to hang out with healthcare workers

Better Animal Alliance hold de-stresser for health care workers Credit: Better Animal Alliance

SANDPOINT, Idaho– Nothing beats petting adoptable pups.

That’s why the Better Together Animal Alliance held a de-stress event with adoptable dogs for healthcare workers on Tuesday.

The healthcare heroes from Bonner General Health were also treated to coffee and donuts at the de-stress event.

Last week, 4 News Now reporter Elenee Dao went inside the ICU at Bonner General. She spoke to some healthcare workers on the frontlines of the pandemic who said they love their job, but they don’t know how much longer they could keep doing it.

People are dying often and doctors and nurses said they don’t know how much more they can take.

The Better Together Animal Alliance wanted to thank the healthcare workers for everything they do for the community and snuggling dogs was one way to do it.

