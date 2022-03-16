North Idaho 4th-grader pushes for lawmakers to pass bill that supports students with dyslexia

by Rania Kaur

BOISE, Idaho– A bill making its way through the Idaho Legislature would change laws to support students who have dyslexia.

A fourth-grader from Coeur d’Alene is leading the charge to make it happen. Idaho is one of a few states that don’t have anything like it in place.

Bridget McNamee sits on Idaho Superintendent Sherri Ybarra’s student advisor council. She made dyslexia a priority for the council because it’s something her sister and best friend Lillian struggles with.

Their mom Liza also has dyslexia and was able to identify it early in Lillian.

“I feel lucky, that we’ve had resources. I’ve had quite the knowledge about dyslexia myself, and I’ve been surrounded by people who’ve loved us and are willing to help us,” Liza said.

Now, with books that have a special dyslexic font, Lillian’s attitude toward reading has changed. However, both Liza and Bridget remember how difficult it was for Lillian early on.

That’s why Bridget testified to lawmakers. She hopes kids like Lillian can get the support they need in their classrooms. The bill is still in the process of being approved and is now back to the House after passing the Senate.

Dyslexia is one of the more common learning disorders. For some people, if they look at a page full of words the words will sometimes fly off.

If the bill passes, it will add teacher training, a dyslexic screening to identify students who have it, and resources provided by the state.

