North Central High welcomes new students with yard signs

Elenee Dao by Elenee Dao

SPOKANE, Wash. – North Central High teachers are welcoming new students in a creative and safe way.

Staff went around to almost 500 different homes in the Spokane area to drop off signs for each of their incoming freshmen and seventh graders in their Institute of Science and Technology Immersion program.

Principal Steve Fisk says he hopes to show students they’re part of a community.

“It also gives that personal connection. It’s one of the things we’re really missing right now. I think we’re well connected virtually, and through our networks. It’s so much more in person to get that face-to-face time, let them know who you are and let them know what you are about,” he told 4 News Now.

Seniors got similar signs last spring. Now, Fisk wants it to become part of their “behavior” and make it a school tradition.

