North Cascades Highway to remain closed through July due to wildfires

by Rylee Fitzgerald

SPOKANE, Wash. — Several fires burning in Okanogan County, including the Varden, Delancy and Cedar Creek fires, have led to the closure of parts of the North Cascades Highway.

The closures have been requested by emergency responders who are battling these fires. Keeping SR 20 closed allows them to stage equipment and help evacuations in the area easier.

Despite the efforts by firefighters, the fires are continuing to expand. As of Wednesday morning, the Cedar Creek Fire had grown to over 23 square miles and was 11 percent contained.

SR 20 will likely remain closed until at least through the month, with the potential to last longer.

RELATED: North Cascades Highway closed near Winthrop as crews respond to wildfire

FIRE WATCH: Level 3 evacuations ordered for Cedar Creek Fire

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.