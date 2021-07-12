North Cascades Highway closed near Winthrop as crews respond to wildfire

by Rylee Fitzgerald

SPOKANE, Wash. — If you’re planning to head through State Route 20 Monday, you might need to use another route.

The highway will fully close on Monday at 10 a.m. for fire response activity about 20 miles west of Winthrop near Early Winters campground. The Washington State Department of Transportation is not currently aware of when the highway will reopen.

According to DNR, firefighters are responding to the Cedar Creek Fire, burning five miles southwest of Mazama.

#CedarCreekFire is burning 5 miles sw of #Mazama. It has grown to more than 75 acres and was caused by lightning. More updates as they come in. https://t.co/CFcGSXGYBb — Washington State DNR Wildfire (@waDNR_fire) July 12, 2021

There were lane closures Sunday, but as fire response continues, the highway will be completely closed.

WSDOT recommends using US 2 or I-90 for cross-state travel.

