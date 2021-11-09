North Cascades Highway closing early this year due to avalanche risk

by Erin Robinson

WSDOT The last sunrise over the North Cascades Highway before it closes for the winter season.

Avalanche danger is forcing the closure of North Cascades Highway a bit early this year.

The Washington State Department of Transportation intended to close the highway (State Route 20) on November 15.

It will instead close down for the season on Wednesday at 6 p.m.

SR 20 closes every year once snow fills the avalanche chutes that line the highway. This poses a safety risk for drivers and road crews.

The closure points begin at the Ross Dam Trailhead and continue through the Silver Star. As more snow falls, the closure points will be moved further west and further east.

These changes are typically weather-dependent and happy in January.

READ: 1st wild fishers born in North Cascades in decades

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.