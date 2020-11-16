North Cascades Highway closed for the season

WSDOT The last sunrise over the North Cascades Highway before it closes for the winter season.

WINTHROP, Wash. — The North Cascades Highway has closed for the season due to heavy snow.

SR 20 closes every year once snow fills the avalanche chutes that line the highway, which pose a safety risk for drivers and road crews.

The closures starts at the Ross Dam Trailhead and the Silver Star Gate. As more snow falls, crews from the Washington State Department of Transportation will move the western closure point back to the Colonial Creek Campground and the eastern closure point to the Early Winters Campground.

These changes are weather-dependent and will likely happen in January.

Hikers, skiers and snowmobilers can access the closed portion of the highway during the winter. Users should park in designated parking areas to allow plow drivers the space they need to clear snow around the closed area’s access gates.

More information on forecasts and avalanche risk can be found here.

