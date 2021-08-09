North Cascades Highway back open following Winthrop wildfires

by Connor Sarles

WINTHROP, Wash. — North Cascades Highway is finally back open—again—after a wildfires forced the road to close.

Fire crews are still using the road, so a pilot car will be guiding drivers down Highway 20 during daylight hours. Speed will be reduced to 35 mph for the time being, and WSDOT expects major delays through the area.

The pilot car will not be around in the evenings, so WSDOT urges drivers to use caution when driving at night, especially as wildfires are still burning nearby.

