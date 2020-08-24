North Bowl prepares to reopen under new state guidelines

Connor Sarles by Kaitlin Knapp, Connor Sarles

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane County’s incidence rate of COVID-19 is dropping—it was 223 per 100,000 residents just two weeks ago. Now, that number is 146, which is an important factor for schools and businesses to reopen.

These trends are keeping us in Phase 2 for now, but Governor Inslee has eased some restrictions, now allowing bowling alleys to open in Phase 2 and 3.

But like everything else during this pandemic, your return to the lanes will look a little different.

It’s a sound you wouldn’t expect at a bowling alley—silence. No pins hitting each other when you roll a strike, no cheering.

“We wake up everyday thinking it is a nightmare,” said North Bowl co-owner, Mark Palos.

This will soon change for North Bowl and other alleys across the state.

“Some of the senior bowlers that we did contact, they were actually ecstatic to come back because they can’t do anything at home,” said Palos.

Before they can hit the bowling alleys, there is a long list of precautions that people must follow; there can only be two bowlers to a lane, and they must be in a league or say they are interested in one.

“If they’re interested in joining a league we can give them some type of sign up sheet. Show them what we have available and then say they’re going to be preparing for that league and then we can put them on a lane,” said Palos. “Of course, they still have to abide by the rules. Two people per lane.

To help keep you safe, North Bowl will keep all their bowling balls behind the desk. That way, you’ll get a clean ball every time you come in.

“After the league is done bowling, we have to allocate 15-20 minutes in between the next league session to sanitize everything,” co-owner Sharlene Palos explained. “The consoles, the tables, the chairs, the ball returns… all of it.”

You also have to wear a mask, except when you’re bowling. The Palos said they are excited to open the place up, but it also gives them some anxiety.

“The past two to three months that we’ve been closed, this is the time that you’re supposed to be signing people up for leagues to join in September. That’s totally out the door, now.” said Mark. “We are scared that a lot of our bowlers aren’t going to come back just for league, because they’re going not to have that competition. They’re not going to have that camaraderie.”

The Palos said you can’t watch your family and friends play from the lane. However, if you order food from the restaurant, you can sit at a table outside of the lane and watch.

Despite all the new guidelines they have to follow, they said they’re lucky to have been spared by the pandemic.

“North Bowl, in general, is going nowhere. We’re going to survive,” said Mark.

“If we have to, I’ll live in a hut. This is going to stay!” said Sharlene.

