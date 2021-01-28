Normalee Meadows

Normalee Francs Meadows, 79, of Kellogg, ID, passed away on Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at Shoshone Medical Center in Kellogg. Normalee was born on July 1, 1941 in Mineral City, OH, a daughter of the late Norman and Florence Cochran.

Normalee was a truck driver for many years and logged thousands of miles throughout her career. She enjoyed reading and trips to casinos, but above all she was a dedicated wife to her husband of 40 years, Roger, and a loving mother and best friend to many.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by a grandson, Nathan Lee Cole.

Survivors include her husband, Roger Meadows, of Kellogg, four sons, Norman Lee Cole of Eldorado Hills, CA, Richard Cole of Corpus Christi, TX, Jeff Cole of Post Falls, ID, and Brian Meadows of Liberty Lake, WA; a daughter, Corinna Johnston of Spokane, WA; a step-daughter Stephanie Stenersen of Hayden, ID; a sister, Beverly Abshire of Stow, OH; a step-sister, Iota; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren, as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A celebration of Normalee’s life will be held at a later date. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family online at www.shoshonefuneralservice.com. Shoshone Funeral Services, Kellogg, is assisting th

