Nonprofit says help from donor will help move Crosswalk Youth Shelter out of downtown Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash.– Volunteers of America says the Windermere Foundation along with a private donor, will match up to $60,000 dollars within the next month for its campaign to move the Crosswalk Youth Shelter out of downtown Spokane.

Volunteers of America said the move needs to be made to add bigger living spaces and more transitional housing for teens and kids. The organization says its goal is to have it done by the summer of 2023.

“We are so grateful and humbled by the generosity of Windermere Realty’s $10,000 matching donation and a $50,000 matching donation from an anonymous donor that has been committed to Crosswalk Youth Shelter for 22 years,” stated Annual Giving Manager Beth McRae. “Our community is helping to provide a bright future for these amazing youth overcoming homelessness and ensuring their success.”

Crosswalk is one of two licensed emergency shelters serving runaway and homeless kids and teens in Eastern Washington. The shelter provides professional case managers, teachers, health care workers and chemical dependency counselors who work with kids and teens, with the goal of ending homelessness and connecting them to stabilizing and supportive services.

More information about the project or how to donate can be found here.

