‘None of us have lived through what we are going through right now’: COVID-19 causing rise in mental health problems

Katerina Chryssafis by Katerina Chryssafis

SPOKANE, Wash. — The pandemic is pushing some young people to the brink of suicide.

According to the CDC, one out of every four Americans between 18 and 24 say they’ve considered suicide in the past month.

“These are truly unprecedented times. None of us have lived through what we are going through right now,” said Ruth Sunday, licensed clinical social worker with Fairchild Air Force Base.

COVID-19 has impacted all of us one way or another. For some, it’s taken a big toll on their mental health.

“It’s important that we understand that we’re all traveling the same journey but it may not look the same for all of us,” Sunday said.

Because of that, they’re measuring the impacts this pandemic has had on mental health in a different way.

“This is sort of a curve that looks at it from the standpoint of reactions and how people may have behavioral health symptoms as a function of disasters,” said Dr. Bob Lutz, Spokane Regional Health District Health Officer.

“What those disaster psychologists have had to go by is things like Hurricane Katrina for example or Mount St Helens,” said Dan Barth, Communications Director for Inland Northwest Behavioral Health.

As of right now, the data isn’t too alarming locally, but there’s still a slight increase. However, when you look farther out, the curve tends to get even higher.

“Often times symptoms tend to get worse six to nine months after that event,” said Lutz.

This can be a lot for people, especially in the midst of back to school, and eventually cold and flu season.

“That’s why we really wanted to bring this up right now and how we can navigate these next three to six months together to avoid bad outcomes,” said Barth.

Sunday says there are healthy ways you can cope with your anxiety.

“We are all going to worry about things, but we need to make sure that we keep it under control and that we control it and not let it control us,” she said.

Another tip is to avoid negative self talk.

“Words like never, this is never going to end. Or words like always, we’re always going to be in quarantine,” Sunday said.

Lastly, she says taking care of your physical health can make all the difference.

“It’s important during times like this that we be mindful of what we’re eating and how much we’re eating,” said Sunday.

From the Washington Listens Support Line to the Northern Idaho Crisis Center, there are many resources available if you need help.

FULL LIST:

Inland Northwest Behavioral Health Hospital – 509.992.1888

Frontier Behavioral Health Crisis Line – 509.838.4428

Lutheran Community Services – 509.747.8224

Washington Listens – 833.681.0211

CHAS Health – 509.444.8200

Northern Idaho Crisis Center – 208.625.4884

North Idaho Community Mental Health – 208.265.6798

