Non-profit pays off mortgage for family of fallen Spokane County firefighter

by Erin Robinson

Spokane County Fire District 9

SPOKANE, Wash. — Nothing will bring back Spokane County firefighter Cody Traber, but one non-profit is hoping to make life a bit easier for his family.

Lieutenant Traber worked for Spokane County Fire District 9. He died in the line of duty this past August when responding to a brush fire. While investigating, he fell from the Wandermere Bridge.

Traber was a loving husband and father to four children and though nothing can bring him back, they have one less thing to worry about.

The Tunnels to Towers Foundation has paid off the mortgage for the home Traber built with his wife Allisyn.

“This is the only home that my children remember living in, and everything here reminds us of him,” Allisyn said. “This generous gift during the Season of Hope provides us with confidence there is good in this world, we just have to look for it.”

Tunnels to Towers is doing the same thing for the family of Erik Shouse, a Snohomish firefighter who died in the line of duty in 2018.

“Losing your loved one is a visceral loss and with it all sense of safety and security. The secondary loss is felt when you question if your home is now in jeopardy as well,” said Shouse’s wife, Kalina. “The Tunnels to Towers Foundation recognized this and stepped in. The significance of my home being completely safe for our daughters is a gift I cherish. I know that Erik and every single other fallen first responder is greatly honored by their families being looked after in their absence.

Tunnels to Towers has delivered 135 mortgage-free homes across the country and will pay off another 65 before the end of the year.

