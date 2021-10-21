Non-profit clinic chain offering free Mammograms for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

by Elise Jawed

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho.– It’s Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and Heritage Health is offering free mammograms for women under 50!

Heritage Health, a chain of non-profit clinics in North Idaho, enrolls patients in a program called Women’s Health Check. The program offers mammograms to those who suspect they may have breast cancer. The health organization uses a voucher program to aid people in financial need. Women of all ages under 50 are welcome to apply.

“We hope everyone in the community in need of a mammogram will take advantage of the vouchers and get screened safely this year,” said Heritage Health spokeswoman Pam Houser.

Heritage Health staff also assists with enrollment in Medicaid. Because of Medicaid’s expansion into Idaho, Women’s Health Check saw a decrease in their rate of patients. Kootenai Health offers a grant program for women who cannot afford mammograms, but suggests Heritage Health patients apply to the Women’s Health Check program first.

If patients do not qualify, Kootenai Health will make every effort to enroll them.

