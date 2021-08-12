No vaccine requirement for City of Spokane, Spokane County workers

by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — City of Spokane and Spokane County workers will not be required to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Mayor Nadine Woodward said she is encouraging her staff to get the jab, but said it will not be required in order to maintain their jobs.

Jared Webley, Spokesman for Spokane County, said they will also encourage, but not require, vaccinations for their staff.

The news from local leaders comes on the heels of Governor Jay Inslee issuing a requirement for state workers and people working in long-term care facilities.

Earlier this week, Inslee issued the requirement for people working in executive cabinet agencies, including members of the Washington State Patrol, Military Department, Department of Corrections and many more.

His requirement does not apply to local governments, higher education, K-12 schools, nor the state’s legislative branch, though he has encouraged leaders of these sectors to issue similar requirements.

State employees who do not get a COVID-19 shot will not be allowed to opt for routine testing, as the governor’s office said this has not been effective in minimizing cases.

All of this comes as the nation, and Washington state, see a spike in COVID-19 cases as a result of the delta variant. Health leaders said a majority of the state’s cases and hospitalizations are in unvaccinated people.

