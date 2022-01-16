No Surprises Act aims to lessen costs of medical bills

by Will Wixey

SPOKANE, Wash. — If hospitals ever surprised you with extra bills, the No Surprises Act will now abolish those costs.

Most health care providers add extra medical costs to individuals who are not a part of their health care network. Likewise, most emergency services add extra fees when people use them on short notice.

Individuals with health insurance can now have their provider dispute these charges with other health networks. The act banned health care providers from charging patients extra for emergency services, using an out-of-network provider, and additional services such as radiology or anesthesiology.

The act also requires that health care providers notify individuals who are scheduled to use an out-of-service provider. Non-emergency procedures from a different provider leads to most surprise fees, so an alert system will now warn patients in advance.

Experts say this is a big win for privately insured patients, as healthcare is more affordable now.

If you think you received a surprise medical bill from an out-of-service provider, talk to your health insurance. Visit cms.gov for more information on the No Surprises Act.

