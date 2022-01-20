No school Monday for SPS students due to COVID

by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — There will be no class for Spokane Public Schools students on Monday, January 24.

A tweet from the district said the decision to have a “no school day” was made based on an evaluation of current conditions and ongoing staff shortages because of the latest surge in COVID-19 cases. The day will be made up in March.

Students will also have an early release day on Friday, January 28 and no school on Monday, January 31 (semester break day).

A message from SPS said a new interactive contact tracing tool will be posted online Friday to “increase the efficiency of providing guidance to staff and schools regarding quarantine timelines.”

The district said the contact tracing tool will allow families to enter information related to student exposure, test results and symptoms. Families and school staff will be given a return to school date upon completion of the form.

Families can learn more here.

