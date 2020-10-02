No reason to believe Rep. McMorris Rodgers has been exposed to COVID, communications team says

WASHINGTON D.C – A spokesperson for Representative Cathy McMorris Rodgers told 4 News Now there is no reason to believe the congresswoman has been exposed to COVID-19.

On Thursday, President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump both tested positive for the virus, as did senior aide Hope Hicks. Utah Senator Mike Lee – who has been in the Capitol this week and who met with Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett — also announced Friday that he has the virus.

McMorris Rodgers was in D.C. this week, but her Communications Director Jared Powell said she did not meet with the president.

The congresswoman did extend her thoughts to the President and First Lady by wishing them a speedy recovery.

I wish @POTUS and @FLOTUS well. Praying for their health and a speedy recovery. — CathyMcMorrisRodgers (@cathymcmorris) October 2, 2020

