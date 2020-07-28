No one injured in Spokane Valley shop fire

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — No one was injured in a Spokane Valley shop fire late Monday night.

A loud smoke detector alerted the homeowner, who was able to call firefighters to the scene on E. Empire Ave around 10:30 p.m. The Spokane Valley Fire Department said the smoke detector had a unique sound and was able to be heard from inside the main residence.

According to the fire department, the large shed was fully engulfed in flames and was burning between two homes. The fire began to spread to a roofline of a second shop and threatened nearby buildings, cars and a motorhome.

Firefighters were able to quickly start attacking the fire and prevented further spread.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

