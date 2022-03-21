No one injured in northeast Spokane fire
SPOKANE, Wash. — No one was injured when a fire started inside the garage of a northeast Spokane home Monday morning.
The fire happened on N Walnut St between E Bigelow Gulch and E Francis Ave.
Firefighters from several agencies, including District 9, Spokane Valley Fire and Spokane Fire, responded to help.
Firefighters said the fire started in the garage and moved spread to the home.
At last check, they were still working to put out flames.
This is a developing story.
