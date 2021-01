No one injured in Nine Mile Falls shop fire

Olivia Roberts by Olivia Roberts

NINE MILE FALLS, Wash. — No injuries were reported in a shop fire in Nine Mile Falls early Tuesday morning.

Firefighters tell 4 News Now the shop was attached to a home.

The residents inside woke up to a loud noise and saw the shop on fire. They were able to safely get out.

The fire is still under investigation at this time.

