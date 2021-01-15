No one injured in chimney fire in Mead, investigation underway

Olivia Roberts by Olivia Roberts

Copyright 4 News Now

MEAD, Wash. — No one was injured in a chimney fire early Friday morning.

According to Spokane County Fire District 8, a woman living inside the home near E. Guy Ave. and N. Sheridan St. woke up to a loud noise and saw that her fireplace was on fire.

She immediately called 911 and her and her pets got out safely.

The fire is under investigation.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.